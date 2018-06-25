Man, Woman & Dog Enjoy Southern Idaho Underwater GoPro Adventure

Having just returned from a weekend campout in the Ketchum Valley, the travel bug has bit me, and it stings good.

I left Friday night from the Twin Falls Relay For Life, and began my 110 mile drive northeast to a location my wife's family refers to as their "secret spot." The shallowness of the stretch of river we camped on prevented me from taking my kayaks. On Sunday, with a temperature of 80 degrees, we did finally however get some floating in.

In my attempt to find my next adventure out--preferably a location that is a little closer to Twin Falls--I came across this video shot by Idaho Youtuber Hey Arnel of a part of southern Idaho I've never been to. Apparently, Thousand Springs State Park, offers some great kayaking, complete with waterfalls and crystal clear springs to enjoy.