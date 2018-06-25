Man, Woman & Dog Enjoy Southern Idaho Underwater GoPro Adventure
Having just returned from a weekend campout in the Ketchum Valley, the travel bug has bit me, and it stings good.
I left Friday night from the Twin Falls Relay For Life, and began my 110 mile drive northeast to a location my wife's family refers to as their "secret spot." The shallowness of the stretch of river we camped on prevented me from taking my kayaks. On Sunday, with a temperature of 80 degrees, we did finally however get some floating in.
In my attempt to find my next adventure out--preferably a location that is a little closer to Twin Falls--I came across this video shot by Idaho Youtuber Hey Arnel of a part of southern Idaho I've never been to. Apparently, Thousand Springs State Park, offers some great kayaking, complete with waterfalls and crystal clear springs to enjoy.
This guy did it right. He managed to capture some great video of his adventure at an area of the park known as "Ritter Island," less than 40 miles from Twin Falls.