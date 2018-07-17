Men Charged After Confrontation Over Motorcycle in Ketchum

Photo Courtesy Blaine County Sheriff's Office

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Two men ended up behind bars after an altercation about a motorcycle in Ketchum during the weekend. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 61-year-old Bruce Smith and 24-year-old Tyler Moore after an ongoing dispute ended up in a confrontation Saturday. Moore, of Boise, had confronted Smith for allegedly threatening him with a hatchet the night before while he was on his motorcycle, according the the sheriff's office. Smith, of Ketchum, had been upset with Moore that night for riding a motorcycle along Warm Springs Road too fast and making noise. Moore was charged with misdemeanor assault while Smith is facing felony aggravated assault.

Photo Courtesy Blaine County Sheriff's Office
Filed Under: Blaine County Sheriff's Office, confrontation, Crime, Ketchum, motorcycle, Warm Springs Rd.
Categories: Idaho News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top