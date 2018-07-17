Men Charged After Confrontation Over Motorcycle in Ketchum

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Two men ended up behind bars after an altercation about a motorcycle in Ketchum during the weekend. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 61-year-old Bruce Smith and 24-year-old Tyler Moore after an ongoing dispute ended up in a confrontation Saturday. Moore, of Boise, had confronted Smith for allegedly threatening him with a hatchet the night before while he was on his motorcycle, according the the sheriff's office. Smith, of Ketchum, had been upset with Moore that night for riding a motorcycle along Warm Springs Road too fast and making noise. Moore was charged with misdemeanor assault while Smith is facing felony aggravated assault.