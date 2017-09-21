Meridian Corn Maze Built from the Stuff Geek Dreams are Made Of

If you like corn mazes and you're into 80's video games, you're going to love this corn maze in Meridian.

You might remember The Farmstead corn maze from last year. It garnered national attention by making this maze that looks like 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon

The Farmstead Corn Maze & Pumpkin Festival in Meridian recently revealed their 2017 layout. This year corn maze pays homage to none other than the 80's arcade staple, Pac-Man.

The maze is open for the season September 22 - October 28, 2017. Ticket prices start at $8.49 and can vary depending on the day and time you want to go. The Farmstead also offers group deals and special events . You can find a complete list of hours , pricing and attractions on The Farmstead website.