Meridian Man Who Fell 50 Feet at Shoshone Falls Remains in Critical Condition

On Sunday, March 26th, Meridian resident Chris Manning slipped and fell from a 50 foot cliff at Shoshone Falls resulting in multiple injuries. Manning remains in critical condition at a Boise hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical costs and according to the most recent update, Chris remains in critical condition and has undergone surgeries for 11 fractured ribs, a lacerated knee, hand, and head, multiple blood clots, a torn spleen and liver, multiple vertebrae fractures and a torn artery.

It was also reported that on 3/29/17, Manning went into emergency surgery in an attempt to locate internal bleeding. According to the update on GoFundMe , doctors were able to locate and drain the hematoma in his upper back and he remains in stable but critical condition.

This GoFundMe account was created for Chris and his family to assist with medical costs and everyday expenses.