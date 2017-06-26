Meridian Police: Girl Run Over by Parade Float has Minor Injuries
MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say a girl escaped serious injuries after she was run over by a parade float.
Meridian Police told KBOI-TV that they were called to the Dairy Days parade in Meridian on Friday evening because of the accident.
Police say the girl fell as she was leaning over the side of the float to look for a sticker her friend had dropped. The girl was run over by the float trailer, but police say she sustained only some abrasions to her legs and abdomen.