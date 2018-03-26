Messy People Who Swear a Lot Are Really Smart

A friend operates a science museum and says, “I’m Einstein!”

He’s responding to a story about how messy people are highly intelligent (all those people making cracks about my desk can now shut their mouths and take their seats!)

Smart people also apparently use bad language. Guilty, again, but I’m seriously working on that one (and have been since high school).

The smart-set also go to bed late, although. Define late? Due to my schedule staying up to watch Tucker Carlson is considered late. Maybe I was more intelligent when I hosted afternoon drive.