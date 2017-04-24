Mike Love’s Beach Boys Coming To Boise Idaho 2017

The Beach Boys are coming to Boise...again. Just a few weeks ago the Beach Boys were in Boise with the Brian Wilson version for the Pet Sounds 2017 tour. Now, the Mike Love incarnation of the Beach Boys will take the outdoor stage in Boise.

The Beach Boys will be at the Ford Outdoor Amphitheater on July 9th. Doors will open at 6 and the music starts at 7. Ticket prices range from $35 to $65 and are available online.

When I lived in Las Vegas both version of the Beach Boys came on the same weekend and it was a big battle of ticket sales for which was the better version of the band. Do you have a favorite current Beach Boys lineup or are you just happy to hear their songs?