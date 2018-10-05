More Burger Choices But One Remains a Favorite

Picture by Bill Colley.

Periodically I ask friends to name their favorite burger joint.

I do it because our list of local choices continues growing.  There are several places I enjoy stopping for a bite to eat.  Toppings vary and you can find a variety when it comes to fries and many are good options and, yet.

One place still gets more votes consistently than anywhere else in town.  Burger Stop is truly a local institution.  My impression is also it runs at peak efficiency.  As you can see, a sign in the window looking for wait staff would also be a sign of our robust economy (which is why we have more and more restaurant choices).

A friend from Philadelphia even asked me this week for a recommendation about Burger Stop!

