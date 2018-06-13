More Idaho Inmates Sent to Texas

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho prison officials say more inmates have been sent to a private prison facility out of state. The Idaho Department of Corrections announced 56 male inmates were transferred to the Karnes County Correctional Center in Karnes City, Texas, on Tuesday. The prisoners joined 250 other inmates who were sent to Texas earlier this year. IDOC says they are negotiating with the facilities operator, GEO Group, Inc., for use of more beds until another long-term agreement for 1,000 beds can be reached. The Associated Press also reported Tuesday that corrections officials informed the Board of Corrections the need to expand Idaho's facilities and build a new prison to house the growing prison population; the plan would cost $500 million.