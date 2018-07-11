Motorcyclist Sent to Hospital After Early Morning Crash

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – An Idaho motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after crashing on an off ramp on Interstate 84.

Police are still investigating the crash, which happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the Broadway Exit in Boise.

According to Idaho State Police, Gary Rupert, 52, of Meridian, was driving a Honda motorcycle eastbound on I-84 at the Broadway off ramp. Rupert failed to negotiate a curve, turning his motorcycle on its side, and came to rest in the roadway at the top of the off ramp.