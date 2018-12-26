Mountain Home Man Charged with Solicitation for Murder

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) A Mountain Home man is facing charges of solicitation for murder after authorities arrested ahead of the Christmas holiday. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office in a news release, deputies served a warrant for one count of solicitation for murder on Ricky Weaver on December 20. That evening deputies executed what they termed a "no-knock" search warrant at Weaver's home in Mountain Home. He was booked into the Elmore County Jail and charged with an additional offense of battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest. Bond for Weaver was set at $1,000,000 for the solicitation charge. The sheriff's office has withheld the intended victims name to protect their privacy.