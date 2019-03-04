Mountain Home Man Killed in Rollover Crash

MOSCOW, Idaho (KLIX)- A 24-year-old Mountain Home man was killed when he was thrown from his vehicle in a weekend crash in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, Ricardo Lopez died Saturday evening at around 11:18 in a rollover crash near Nez Perce Drive and Perimeter Drive in Moscow.

Troopers say Lopez was traveling on Nez Perce Drive when he went off the side of the road, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic and rolled his 2006 Ford Escape. Idaho State Police say the man had not been wearing a seat belt. Both the Moscow Police and Moscow Ambulance help ISP with the crash.