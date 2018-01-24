Mountain Lion on Runway Delays Flight at Idaho Airport

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — An airplane approaching a rural Idaho airport had to abort its initial landing after a mountain lion was spotted on the runway.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports the Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey on Saturday night was delayed about 20 minutes due to the mountain lion.

Airport manager Chris Pomeroy says airport personnel attempted to corral the cougar, and its tracks later indicated it had been roaming outside the perimeter fence for a couple days.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials say a conservation officer shot the lion in order to protect the public.