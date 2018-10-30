UPDATE: Idaho State Police say four people had to be taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash east of Burley Tuesday afternoon. According to ISP, 31-year-old John Greigg, of Sonoma, CA, was driving a new Ford F250 east in a construction zone where the lanes are reduced down to two, attempted to make a u-turn and was struck by a semi pulling two trailers, driven by Kolton King, age 49, of Layton, UT. The truck and one of the trailers overturned after hitting the pickup while the other trailer disconnected and hit another semi. One of the trailers overturned and blocked both lanes of traffic. Greigg had to flown by air ambulance to an eastern Idaho hospital while King and two other people involved in the crash were taken to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The interstate was blocked for more than two hours.

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the Interstate 84 and I-86 interchange east of Burley. Idaho State Police said multiple vehicles are involved, including two semis. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked. More info will be posted as it becomes available.