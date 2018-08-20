Multiple Agencies Involved in High Speed Pursuit on I-84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a high speed chase that exceeded speeds of 100 mph. and lasted more than 80 miles Saturday. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, the chase began in Ada County after a deputy spotted a maroon Nissan Armada going about 120 mph and passing vehicles on the right shoulder on Interstate 84. The Elmore County Sheriff picked up the chase after reports started coming in of the vehicle making its way through Elmore County, passing cars and trucks on the shoulder. Elmore County Deputies say the pursuit hit speeds in excess of 120 mph. The chase eventually entered Gooding and Jerome counties, where the suspect car's speed never dropped below 100 mph. The sheriff's office says the Nissan finally hit a set of spike strips that flattened three tires and forced the driver to stop at mile post 166 in Jerome County and was arrested ending a chase that went for 88 miles. At this time the suspect has not been identified. Agencies involved included Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Jerome Police Department and Idaho State Police.