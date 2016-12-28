Multiple Earthquakes Reported in Southern Idaho and Nevada

Our area has been rocking this week and not in a good way. Multiple earthquakes have been reported with two in Southern Idaho and even more in Nevada.

The most recent was a 2.6 that happened today (Wednesday) in Paris, Idaho. Over the weekend, there was a very minor 2.2 that was located 14 km to the east/southeast of Malad, Idaho.

The Reno area of Nevada has seen dozens of quakes, some as strong as a 5.7 that happened today.