UPDATE: According to Idaho State Police two semi-trucks collided backing up traffic earlier this morning during difficult winter weather conditions. A Freightliner driven by James Sullivan, age 63, of Amarillo, Texas was headed west when it veered off the road into the median and jackknifed on the eastbound lanes and collided with a Kenworth semi. The driver of the Kenworth, Barry Piper, age 59, of Athens, Alabama, and his passenger Holly Hart, age 56, of Illinois were taken to the Cassia Regional Medical Center along with Sullivan and his passenger Louise Sullivan, age 56, also of Amarillo. The drivers had been waring seat belts while the passengers hadn't, according to ISP. Part of the interstate was blocked for more than two hours.

UPDATE: One lane of the eastbound lanes is open. Traffic is starting to slowly move.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A multi-vehicle crash is being reported on Interstate 84 east of the Declo area. According to 511 Idaho, the eastbound lanes are blocked due to the crash near the Yale Road Exit. The road information site also indicates high winds in the area. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.

