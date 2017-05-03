MV Residents Can Participate in Thursday Workforce Meeting by Video Conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Governor’s Workforce Development Taskforce, which was established in January to find solutions for funding and delivering a skilled Idaho workforce, will meet this week in Boise.

Magic Valley residents can participate in the meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, via video conference at the College of South Idaho Taylor Building.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor:

Presentations on state college and career advising tools, the implementation of college and career advising in schools, and career and technical education in middle schools are planned. Presentations on the Idaho Digital Learning Portals and a proposed Idaho Career Information System rebuild also are on the agenda.

Discussion will follow the presentations, and the task force will begin writing recommendations based on best practices. Here's a link to the complete agenda .