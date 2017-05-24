NASA Astronaut to Visit Students at Robotics Camp

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – NASA astronaut Steve Swanson will visit students at a robotics camp this summer at the College of Southern Idaho.

The five-week camp, called Zero Robotics for students who next school year will be grades 5-9, promotes a virtual competition in a simulated space. Zero Robotics is a multi-state and multi-agency sponsored program.

The class runs from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, June 12 through July 21. The field day with Commander Swanson is scheduled for June 19.

Zero Robotics is a five-week program for middle school aged students that promotes a virtual competition in a simulated environment that mimics conditions aboard the International Space Station. Students play a technically challenging game in which they build software that controls speed, rotation, and direction of travel. Students program their satellites to navigate obstacles, pick up virtual objects, and more while conserving resources and staying within time and size limits.

There is no cost to register for the course, but parents of registered students are asked to provide three to five hours of volunteer time over the five weeks, according to CSI.