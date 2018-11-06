New Breakfast Restaurant In Twin Falls Hoping To Open Next Week
Abracadabra's Breakfast and Bistro has been remodeling the old Pizza Hut on Blue Lakes for several months now. They are aiming to open up very soon.
According to a message from their Facebook page, they said they are shooting to open up next week but they don't have a scheduled day yet. They are currently hiring so if you or someone you know needs a job, make sure you check it out.
It looks like they have a massive menu and some delicious lunch items on the menu. It is going to be tough to compete with some of the other breakfast places in Twin Falls, but I will definitely be trying it out.
I am assuming they don't have a set date because they don't have a full staff. A breakfast and bistro sounds pretty great. Are you excited about it?