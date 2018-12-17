New Data Shows Twin Falls Utility Costs Compared To Rest Of US

Move.org

If you're someone who believes Idaho utility costs are a bit on the high side, you might want to take a look at some new data that reveals what the rest of the country is paying.

Idaho actually leads the US with the lowest average monthly utility costs, according to recent data at Move.org . The information grouped together the five main home services, those being gas, water, cable, Internet and electricity. Idaho's costs for these services averages just over $340 per month.

Montana ($359.03) and Washington ($369.18) are the next two states on the lower end of the scale, while Hawaii and Alaska pay the most nationwide. Costs of cable are now rivaling those of natural gas, with both utilities costing customers approximately $100 per month on average.

