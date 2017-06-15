New Drone Video Shows How Much Water Shoshone Falls Has Now (WATCH)

In case you haven't heard, water flow is back up at Shoshone Falls. But, the question is exactly how much water is currently going over the falls. A new drone video will give you an idea.

Bo Crisp shared this new video on his YouTube channel this week. It shows that the water is back and looking good.

Last time I checked the city of Twin Falls website this week, the water flow was around 4900 cubic feet per second over Shoshone. No, that's nowhere near the record 18,000 cfs we experienced a few months ago. But, it's not bad compared to how the water normally looks this time of year.

Before you visit, always a good plan to check the current Shoshone Falls webcam to make sure the water is what you're hoping for.