New England Patriots Owner Charged With Soliciting Prostitution

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution. Kraft is being accused of paying for sexual services at a spa in southeastern Florida.

According to a report by msn.com , the Patriot's owner is being charged with two counts of solicitation at a Jupiter spa called Orchids Of Asia . The spa had been the focus of a police investigation for several months.

Kraft owns property in Palm Beach County. Jupiter is a city located in the northern part of the county. The acts for which Kraft is being charged may possibly have been recorded by police, according to the latest details.

Robert Kraft has owned the team for 25 years. The Patriots won the franchises' sixth Super Bowl on February 3, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

No comments from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have been made yet regarding the incident.