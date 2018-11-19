New Magic Valley Restaurant, Brewery And Bakery Is Now Open
Southern Idaho Tourism recently featured a brand new Magic Valley restaurant that just finished their first full week following a grand opening celebration on November 9.
Kassiani Restaurant, Brewery and Bakery, can be found at 1229 Overland Avenue in Burley. Following a successful ribbon cutting event, the restaurant is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-3p for lunch, and dinner is served Friday and Saturday, from 5-9:30p.
For the complete menu, click here. Kassiani also features their own signature olive oils and breads, with a tasting bar located in the restaurant.