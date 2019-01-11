New Pizza and Chinese Eateries Planned for Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls will get a new quick service pizza shop and Chinese restaurant this year. According to the monthly permit list from the Twin Falls Building Department, MOD Pizza was granted a permanent sign permit for the unused building next to the old Chipotle on Blue Lakes Blvd. The company confirmed if all goes well they will open in mid-April.

Google Earth

A permit was also issued for the Hong Kong Restaurant to be located in the new development on Cheney Dr near Canyon Ridge High School, but little details are known about it.

MOD Pizza claims to be a the original 'super-fast' pizza shop, according to the website . The company says it was founded in 2008 in Seattle and serves 30 fresh ingredients for build your own pizzas and salads. MOD Pizza will host a job fair at the restaurant at the end of March and plans to hire about 25 to 30 people.