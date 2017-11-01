New Plant Species to be Named After Late Idaho Governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Researchers say that a newly discovered plant species will be named after the late Gov. Cecil Andrus after a group of his friends successfully helped raise $10,000 for their work. KBSX-FM reports scientists from Boise State University and the College of Idaho discovered the new plant species in the Boise Foothills. They offered to let someone name the yellow, flowering plant for a $10,000 donation. Andrus' friends say they wanted to see the plant bear his name since he would often walk his dogs in the area where the plant was discovered. They were able to reach their goal after a last-minute donation last Friday. The researchers say the donation will be used to research the plant and others like it in southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.