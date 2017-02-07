New Police Officers Join Twin Falls Department, Others Recognized

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Twin Falls has a few new police officers.

Several police officers were sworn into office at the City Council meeting on Monday, while other officers were recognized for their accomplishments.

aijohn784/ThinkStock

Police Chief Craig Kingsbury reminded the new officers that they not only wear a badge, but a nameplate that represents their family. Each officer expanded his or her family when they joined the police department, he said, and he reminded the officers to always honor the badge and their family name.

New officers include Justin Clark, Luis Gil Gil, Bradley Wendlandt, Elisha Batteiger and Powell Eaton. Mayor Shawn Barigar conducted the swearing-in ceremony, and congratulated each officer for joining the police department.