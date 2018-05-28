New Praise for Bruneau Canyon
The last visit I made to Bruneau Canyon it was still flanked by construction equipment.
I drove home though the desert and popped out near Balanced Rock
Work on a more scenic and safe overlook was underway. According to Only in Your State the job is long finished.
I’m going to guess it still isn’t a major attraction. As most locals know it’s not easy to get there from the highway. I made a circular route, coming in from the top side of the map. When I left I drove home though the desert and popped out near Balanced Rock. It was every bit a day trip but one well worth the effort. If you like chewing on exotic scenery then the drive will never get old.