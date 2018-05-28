New Praise for Bruneau Canyon

Pack a lunch. Picture by Bill Colley.

The last visit I made to Bruneau Canyon it was still flanked by construction equipment.

I drove home though the desert and popped out near Balanced Rock

Work on a more scenic and safe overlook was underway.  According to Only in Your State the job is long finished.

I’m going to guess it still isn’t a major attraction.  As most locals know it’s not easy to get there from the highway.  I made a circular route, coming in from the top side of the map.  When I left I drove home though the desert and popped out near Balanced Rock.  It was every bit a day trip but one well worth the effort.  If you like chewing on exotic scenery then the drive will never get old.

