New Twin Falls Diversity Committee Approved by City Council

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new diversity committee has been given the green light by the Twin Falls City Council and will begin looking for volunteers. In an announcement Tuesday, the city says the new Diversity and Inclusion Committee will focus on issues related to diversity and inclusion in the city and will advise the city manager.

According to the city, the new committee is part of the strategic plan to provide better access to local government to people from a variety of groups including, as it listed, "Latinos, Refugees, Immigrants, African Americans, Senior Citizens, Physically and Mentally Disabled, LGBTQ+, and the many religious faiths in the community." The committee will have a minimum of five members and no more than nine; all will be volunteers.

The group will meet two times a month: one at City Hall will be the regular business meeting of the month; other meetings can be scheduled as needed. The city also notes it wants "volunteers who reflect the diversity of Twin Falls and provide representation from a broad spectrum of the community, including but not limited to diversity of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, age, physical abilities, religious beliefs, and other ideologies."

Volunteers will need to live, work, worship, go to school, or volunteer within the city of Twin Falls. City staff will also serve on the committee as non-voting members. The committee will eventually have a web page on the city site for people to sign up.