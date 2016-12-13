New Twin Falls Middle School Principal Announced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A former Jerome principal will serve as the head of Twin Falls' latest middle school come next school year. The Twin Falls School District announced the appointment of Ryan Ellsworth as principal of South Hills Middle School, soon to open next year.

Ellsworth was principal at Jerome Middle School and served as assistant principal before that. He started in Fruitland teaching 3rd grade. He has a degree from Boise State University and Northwest Nazarene University.

I am most excited to open a new school and be a part of the community in Twin Falls,” said Ellsworth in a district news release. “I see many exciting things happening in Twin Falls, and as much as I love Jerome, I am excited about the new opportunity.”