New WIC Clinics Open in Twin Falls, Ketchum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – South Central Public Health District is opening two new WIC clinics in the Magic and Wood River valleys.

The health district also has moved its Shoshone clinic to the old Department of Motor Vehicles office, 119 West A St.

The Women, Infants, and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program for – otherwise known as WIC – helps families with supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education. Specifically, the health district said in a news release on Thursday, the program helps low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and infants and children up to age five who are at nutritional risk.

“We are working hard to make sure residents have better access to WIC, especially families that don't have any way to drive to our main clinics," Public Health Dietitian Caroline Doleza said in the prepared statement. “These new clinics will be easier to access for busy parents or parents who don’t have access to a car during work hours.”

The new clinics are open at the following times and locations:

Twin Falls: El Milagro housing, 1122 Washington St. S., open the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Friday of every month from noon to 2 p.m.