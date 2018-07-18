Niagara Springs Opens New Blind for Wildlife Viewing

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) – Birding just got easier at a popular outdoors spot in Wendell.

A 5-by-10 foot viewing platform recently opened at the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which manages the site. The blind is between two trout ponds, allowing birders and others to view a variety of songbirds, waterfowl and furbearers.

The location attracts more than 5,000 ducks and several hundred Canada geese in winter, Fish and Game says, and birds like to nest at the site in spring.

The department says visitors don’t need a reservation to use the blind, as it is available on a first-come, first-served basis. However,