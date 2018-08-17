No, Democrats, Idaho Isn’t Going Liberal

Our friends at state run media are hopeful their fellow travelers make gains in November’s election.

Sounds like a woman who explains she’s just a little bit pregnant

At taxpayer supported public broadcasting they’d love to have a government controlled by people who’d continue to bankroll their cooking shows.

This headline from Boise State Public Radio sums up the wishes of socialized broadcasting. “Will Idaho Ride The Blue Wave” seems rhetorical. The answer being, “Of course not!” Liberals are still a tiny minority of Idaho voters.

By the way, I heard a guy once on a public radio begathon explaining it was a fallacy the outfit was funded by you and me. “We only get 60% of our budget from government,” he explained. Sounds like a woman who explains she’s just a little bit pregnant.