No Serious Gas Price Shock Yet in Idaho

As of 5:00 Thursday morning, there was a slight increase in gas costs at one local filling station at the Walmart in Twin Falls.

The impact is nil on Northwest refineries but oil prices rising mean we’ll eventually see some of the increases

The price is up 3 cents since yesterday. This could be the usual Labor Day weekend increase or it could be someone factoring in the expected hike after Hurricane Harvey shut down Gulf Coast refineries. The impact is nil on Northwest refineries but oil prices rising mean we’ll eventually see some of the increases being experienced elsewhere in the United States.

Some friends east of the Mississippi River have seen 20 cent a gallon spikes already.

If there’s good news for local consumers, this morning I saw no other pump price increases. Keep in mind some of those gas stations are already fetching a price well above the national average.