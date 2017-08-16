No Tolerance for Drunk Driving, Say Highway Safety Officials

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Two busy travel weekends are coming up – this weekend before the solar eclipse and Labor Day weekend – both which increase the risks on roads and highways.

In an effort to help curb some of those risks, local and state agencies will be partnering to look out for drunk and impaired drivers.

In an effort to help curb some of those risks, local and state agencies will be partnering to look out for drunk and impaired drivers.

The high-visibility national enforcement campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” which includes a partnership between Idaho Transportation Department, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and local and state law enforcement agencies, begins this week and runs through Labor Day.

During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.

“Our goal is to have zero traffic-related deaths in Idaho,” Ken Corder from the Office of Highway Safety said in a prepared statement. “Seeing more officers on the roads during this busy time of year will serve as a reminder to drivers that we all need to do our part to keep our roads safe.”

Statistics are sobering: According to NHTSA, 10,265 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2015 – approximately one person died every 51 minutes as a result of drunk driving. During the mobilization, officers will have a zero-tolerance stance on drunk driving.

“Between the eclipse and Labor Day, we expect to see more people out enjoying the last few weekends of summer,” Corder said. “We want people to enjoy these events safely – if you plan to drink, use a designated driver, call a taxi, use a ride sharing app or call a friend or family member. There’s no reason to get behind the wheel if you choose to drink.”

ITD and NHTSA are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely.

“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior,” said Idaho Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That’s why, from the Eclipse through the Labor Day holiday, we will make zero exceptions for drunk driving. There are just no excuses.”