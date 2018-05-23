North Idaho Judge Appointed to Idaho Supreme Court

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho governor has appointed a longtime Moscow judge to the Idaho Supreme Court to fill a vacancy. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's office says Second District Judge John Stegner will fill the position left by the retirement of Justice Warren Jones. Stegner has served as district judge since 1997 after former Gov. Phil Batt appointed Stegner to the position in 1996. Stegner graduated from Idaho College of Law and worked as a lawyer for 12 years for a private firm, clerked for a U.S. district judge, worked for the Stegner Grain & Seed Co., a family business for a number of years, and managed Gov. Otter's first campaign in 1978. “I am extremely honored to have been chosen by Governor Otter to fill the open seat on Idaho’s Supreme Court,” the Grangeville native said in a prepared statement. “I will do my utmost to live up to the responsibility placed on me.” Judge Stegner has received several awards, including the Idaho State Bar Distinguished Jurist Award in 2017.