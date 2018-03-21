Not Guilty Plea Entered For Killer Of So. Idaho Walmart Employee

Mountain Home, ID. (AP) - An Idaho judge has issued a not guilty plea for a man charged with killing an elderly Walmart employee in August of 2017.

Scott Riggs, 40, is currently incarcerated for the stabbing death of his landlord and former Walmart co-worker, Paula Ferbache, according to an Associated Press story. Riggs did not speak during his court appearance this week, prompting the judge residing over the case to enter the plea for him.