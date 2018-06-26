Notable Laws In Effect In Idaho July 1st

As stated before, there are over 300 new laws that are going into effect July 1st in Idaho. If you don't want to go through all of them, here are a few notable ones that might effect your day to day life.

Updated Trespassing Law: the trespassing law changes the penalties for those who trespass on private property to be harsher. This will also effect hunters, anglers and trappers.

New Salvage Law: you can salvage an animal that has been hit by a vehicle, but it also states, "Anyone who wants to either salvage or humanely dispatch and salvage a struck animal must report it to the Fish and Game within 24 hours and obtain a salvage permit from the department within 72 hours," according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Trapper training: If you are a new trapper you now have to attend and pass a trapper education course.

Stand Your Ground: This allows "justifiable homicide" to include not only protecting your property but also your employment and a private vehicle.

Left Lane Law: this means someone who is in the left lane on the interstate, slowing people down, is subject to a ticket.

Online Sales Tax for OUT OF STATE: you will no longer have to report some out of state online purchases on your taxes.