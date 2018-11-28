Now Lord of the Rings is Racist

Lord of the Rings is racist. Last week it was Charlie Brown. How about pointing out liberals are just plain nuts?

The charge leveled against Lord of the Rings comes from a guy who has never had a date with a woman.

The charge leveled against Lord of the Rings comes from a guy who has never had a date with a woman. If you click here you can read his allegations. He claims the Orcs (you need be an initiate) face discrimination.

When he takes a pause and takes his hands off himself will someone explain the story is fiction? Oh, and so is Charlie Brown! Sort of. Charlie is a loser. He’s a kindred spirit for the politically correct.