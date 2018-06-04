Old Pictures of Shoshone Falls and the West Emerge
I’ve spent a lot of time visiting museums across the country. We can get somewhat of a feel for what the west used to look like, although.
An air-conditioned museum with soft lighting and a snack bar can only offer a faint echo. The outdoor museums, think Heritage Park in Salt Lake City, are great until the tram goes chugging past you and a plane soars overhead!
This weekend I came across a 6-year-old story from London’s Daily Mail. It chronicles some of the earliest photographs taken along the Intermountain West, including Shoshone Falls.
You begin to realize even for the well-appointed travelers of the pioneer days the times were grueling. Bathing facilities were scarce. Traveling was dirty and dangerous and, yet. The photographs have an unspoiled and innocent quality. You can see the story here.