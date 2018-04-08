On National Burrito Day Idahoans Stepped Up Their Consumption

National Burrito Day was last week and I am one of many who participated in eating a messy, tortilla wrapped, bean and meat filled burrito. I say I am one of many because people across Idaho really stepped up the burrito consumption.

According to Food and Wine and a study done by the burrito chain Chipotle - Idaho as a state eats more burritos than all but 4 other states. Yep, Idaho came in 5th in burrito consumption. It is also interesting to note that they say we prefer black beans to pinto beans.

The stats are based on sales at Chipotle, so take the results how you will. I for one have yet to eat at our Chipotle in Twin Falls, but somebody out there is picking up my slack.

Thanks random burrito eating civilian.