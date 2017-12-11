One Killed in Weekend Crash Involving an Idaho Sheriff

HAMMER, Idaho (KLIX) One person was killed in a weekend crash involving an eastern Idaho county sheriff. Idaho State Police issued a release saying at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Malana Moemberg, age 21, of Fort Hall, was driving a van on State Highway 33 when she crossed the center line near the Sage Junction and hit a marked patrol vehicle driven by the Clark County Sheriff Bart May. Moemberg died at the scene while ISP says the sheriff was taken to a hospital in Rexburg. Both drivers had been wearing a seat belt. The crash investigation is headed by ISP and was helped by the Jefferson County Sheriff, Clark County Sheriff, and Idaho Transportation Department. The road was blocked for about seven hours. Area near crash: