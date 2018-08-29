One of the Oldest Road Maps in North America Is a Half-Day Drive From Twin Falls

1,300 year old travel instructions. Picture by Bill Colley.

Rivers were the highways of ancient North America.

A five day journey on foot along the river to modern day Great Falls.

Along the Missouri River and about a 20 minute drive from Helena, Montana is a 13-hundred year old road map.  Painted in red is a bison, with an X above him and then 5 long lines.  The lines are believed to represent days.  A five day journey on foot along the river to modern day Great Falls.

Carbon dating established the time frame.  Not far away is a small limestone cave where evidence points to human activity.  No one permanently lived there but animal bones and fire suggest it was a temporary shelter.  A trip by boat can also take you in only a few minutes to a campsite occupied by Lewis and Clark.

The river was higher before dams were built and now many of these places would require some serious climbing along the cliff face.

