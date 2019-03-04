One Person Found Dead in Burley Home That Caught Fire on Monday

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Cassia County authorities are investigating a fire that caused the death of a person who was found inside the home early Monday morning.

Cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, but the state fire marshal is assisting with the investigation. The Burley Fire Department responded to the house fire, which was reported at 7:40 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said it is waiting for positive identification of the deceased and to notify the family before providing more information or releasing the person’s name. More information will be posted as it becomes available.