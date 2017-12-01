One Sent to Hospital after Pickup Rear-ended on Highway 93

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) A Jerome woman had to be taken to the hospital after rear ending another car on Highway 93 Thursday afternoon. at around 5:15 p.m. Ismael Marez, age 52, of Kimberly, was making a left turn from the southbound lane in a Ford pickup when he was hit from behind by 28-year-old Stephanie Morris, of Jerome who was driving an older Toyota sedan. According to Idaho State Police, Morris was not wearing a seat belt at the time and had to be taken to the hospital in Twin Falls; two juvenile passengers in Morris's car had their seat belts on. Marez was also wearing his seat belt. The southbound lanes of Highway 93 were blocked for about an hour. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office also helped in the investigation.