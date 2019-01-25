One Year Since an East Idaho Teen Went Missing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It has been one year since and eastern Idaho teen went missing along with his car. According to the Facebook page Missing Juveniles in Idaho, Matthew Jedediah Hall went missing on January 21, 2018 from his home in Idaho Falls.

According to an Idaho Falls Police press release, the 16-year-old was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Versa four-door with Idaho plates 8BEF732. Police say he had his cellphone with him, a duffel bag and a firearm. Hall turned 17 in October.

There is a Facebook page dedicated to the search for Hall who, according to media reports, was an active young teen, involved with various activities.

Around the time of his disappearance police attempted to locate his cellphone, but it was unsuccessful. If you have any information about this case you are asked to call Idaho Falls Police at 208-529-1200. The teen may also go by the name Kosmider Hall.