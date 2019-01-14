Oregon Man Killed on I-84 in West Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man was killed this afternoon when he struck a semi-truck that had slowed down for a crash on the interstate west of Caldwell.

At around 12:45 p.m., Michael Kreider, age 36, of Vale had been headed west on Interstate 84 in a Chrysler minivan when he swerved to avoid traffic ahead of him that slowed for an earlier crash, according to Idaho State Police.

Kreider went from the right lane into the left and hit the semi driven by Ronald Patterson, age 49, of Florida.

Kreider died at the scene of the accident. Patterson didn't need to go to the hospital for any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.