Oregon Offers Discount on RV Camping at State Parks

If you’re planning a getaway to the Beaver State this summer or fall, maybe this can help.

A new pilot program offers discounted rates for electrical and full-hookup RV at selected state parks during September and October in Oregon, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, but participants have to apply for a special online code to receive a $7 discount off the nightly RV campsite rate.

Parks and Rec says the discount can be applied for reservations Sunday-Thursday from Sept. 4 to 30, but the discount will be valid for all days of the week in October.

For more information or to apply, click here .