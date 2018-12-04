Oregon OK’s Draft Of Bill That Would Legalize Magic Mushrooms

An initiative petition given the green light by Oregon's Secretary Of State Dennis Richardson, and released on the department's website, would allow for the possession, use and manufacturing of the main ingredient in magic mushrooms.

It's psilocybin , a natural drug compound, that puts the "magic" in magic mushrooms, and may result in giving users the urge to swim naked with seals, watch old episodes of Ren & Stimpy , stare at a candle burning for seven hours or run screaming out of your friend's house because you believe he/she is a demonic puppet plotting to turn you into a garden slug.

I do not speak from experience, and this knowledge had nothing to do with the summer of 1994.

Anyway, this initiative could eventually take the form of state legality if it garners enough support to end up on the November 2020 ballot. To view the official electronic document, click here .