Oregon Woman In Jail For Allegedly Cooking Live Chihuahua In Oven

An Oregon woman with a history of mental health issues has been taken into custody for allegedly killing her dog in an oven.

The Daily Astorian has identified Noel Moor, 28, of Warrenton, as being the person responsible for the act. She has reportedly been charged with animal abuse stemming from the March 19 incident. Moor was tipped off to police by a friend, according to the post by the Oregon news site.